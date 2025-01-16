Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday (Jan 16) that the cabinet won't meet to approve the ceasefire deal till the time Hamas backs down on 'last minute concessions', as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Hamas refuted these claims and said that it is committed to the ceasefire agreement announced by mediators on Wednesday. A senior Hamas official confirmed to Reuters that it had not backtracked on the ceasefire agreement.

Earlier, Reuters quoted Netanyahu’s office saying “Hamas reneges on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel to extort last-minute concessions. The Israeli cabinet will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement.”

The meeting was scheduled for 11:00 am local time. As per another report by the Jerusalem Post, the cabinet delayed the meeting because “the hostage deal delegation hasn’t finished its work in Qatar and returned to Israel. When the delegation returns, the security cabinet will convene.”

As per Israel's local media reports, the Religious Zionism Party, a part of Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, has said that it will only support his government if he agrees to “Israel’s return to the war to destroy Hamas” after phase one of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Key mediators Qatar, US announce ceasefire deal

This statement from Netanyahu's office has created confusion among families of the hostages who are eagerly awaiting their return. Key mediator Qatar said on Wednesday that both Israel and Palestine have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza. Phase one of the ceasefire will take effect from Sunday (Jan 19), Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said.

Thirty-three Israeli hostages will be released in the first 42-day phase of the agreement.

United States President Joe Biden also lauded the deal, saying, “Today, after many months of intensive diplomacy by the United States, along with Egypt and Qatar, Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire and hostage deal.”

Biden said the first phase will last six weeks and includes a “full and complete ceasefire, withdrawal of Israeli forces from all the populated areas of Gaza, and the release of a number of hostages held by Hamas.”

(With inputs from agencies)