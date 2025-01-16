As the announcement comes about the Israel-Hamas reaching a ceasefire deal, hostages and prisoners would be released by both parties as per the truce agreement.

Advertisment

The ceasefire deal marks an end to the 15 months of deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas. The agreement was announced in Qatar on Wednesday (Jan 15) after months of negotiations, facilitated by the Arab nations and the United States.

Moreover, the hostage release would also include the Americans taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group.

Also read: Biden administration thanks Trump for 'critical' role in Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Advertisment

According to the deal, the Hamas delegation agreed to release 33 Israeli hostages held captive in Gaza, dead and alive, in exchange for the release of 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The three American-Israeli hostages would also be released, as per the agreement. It will be done in two different phases, a senior White House official said.

Also read: Gaza ceasefire: Biden and Trump - two presidents, one truce, who gets the credit?

Advertisment

Who are three American-Israeli hostages?

Sagui Dekel-Che

The 36-year-old Sagui Dekel-Che will be released, and was qualified to be released because of injury, according to an official, who further noted that he was shot on October 7, when the Hamas group attacked southern Israel for the first time.

Keith Siegal

Keith Siegal, 65, was qualified to be released because of the age, according to the ceasefire agreement.

Also read: Israel accuses Hamas of 'reneging' on parts of Gaza deal

Both, Siegal and Sagui Dekel-Che, will be released in the first phase of the releases.

Edan Alexander

20-year-old Edan Alexander will be released in the second phase of the deal because of his service with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), an official said.

The official further said that he spoke with Alexander's father last night, adding that the US remains fully committed to getting him released.

"We are committed to getting all Americans, these are American-Israeli citizens, all of them out of Gaza, whether living or remains. That is our commitment," the official said.

Also read: Global leaders welcome Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, urge quick action

Notably, the first phase of the deal is expected to begin on Sunday (Jan 19), and outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

As Qatar announced the ceasefire deal, the US State Department said that President-elect Donald Trump's administration's involvement in finalising the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal was "absolutely critical".

Miller also highlighted that it was important for the teams to be on the same table.

(With inputs from agencies)