Israel on Thursday (Jan 16) said that the Palestinian militant group Hamas had backtracked on parts of the Gaza ceasefire agreement that were announced on Wednesday, accusing it of 'reneging' the deal.

"Hamas has reneged on parts of the agreement reached with the mediators and Israel in an effort to extort last-minute concessions", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released a statement saying.

The statement further said that this situation created a "last-minute crisis".

It said that the Israeli cabinet, which has yet to approve the agreement, "will not convene until the mediators notify Israel that Hamas has accepted all elements of the agreement."

Senior Hamas leader denies Israeli claims

Senior Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri denied Israel's claim stating that there was "no basis" to the allegations levelled by Netanyahu's office and that the Palestinian militant group was backtracking on elements of the truce deal.

"There is no basis to (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's claims about the movement backtracking from terms in the ceasefire agreement," Abu Zuhri told news agency AFP.

Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced

Gaza's civil defence agency, on Thursday, said that Israel has hit multiple areas of the besieged Palestinian enclave since the ceasefire deal was announced, killing at least 73 people and injuring hundreds.

"Since the ceasefire agreement was announced, Israeli occupation forces have killed 73 people, including 20 children and 25 women," agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal told news agency AFP, adding that another 230 people were wounded in the "bombardments that are continuing", a day after the truce announcement.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani confirmed that a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas has been reached on Wednesday (Jan 15).

"The two belligerents in the Gaza Strip have reached a deal on the prisoner and the hostage swap, and (the mediators) announce a ceasefire in the hopes of reaching a permanent ceasefire between the two sides," Al-Thani told a press conference in Doha.

Details of Gaza ceasefire deal

As per the Qatari PM, the agreement will enter into effect on Sunday, January 19. In the first phase, 33 Israeli hostages will be released.

Phase one of the agreement, which will last for 42 days, will include a ceasefire and withdrawal of Israeli forces away from populated areas.

The details of phase two and three of the ceasefire deal will be finalised during the implementation of phase one, he said.

"A joint team from the three countries (United States, Qatar and Egypt) will monitor the implementation of the agreement, and everything is being agreed upon, and will be in place, hopefully, on the day of execution (of the ceasefire)," the Qatari PM told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)