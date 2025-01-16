With just three days left for the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli health ministry on Thursday (Jan 16) issued new guidelines for hospitals that would receive the hostages released from Hamas' captivity.

Citing a top official from the health ministry, a report by The Times of Israel said that the protocol differed significantly from the one that was in place during the ceasefire deal in November 2023.

"There is a risk that returning hostages may develop Refeeding syndrome," the ministry's General Medicine Division Head, Dr Hagar Mizrahi, said.

“This condition arises when individuals deprived of food during captivity attempt to compensate by consuming carbohydrates, potentially leading to serious harm,” Dr Mizrahi told the Times of Israel.

A look at the guidelines

The guidelines say that the released hostages would be required to stay in hospital for a minimum of four days.

Mizrahi pointed out that some of the hostages released in the November 2023 truce deal regretted leaving (the hospital) earlier than recommended, and extending the stay could better support their recovery.

The official also said that there would be documentation of and collection of forensic evidence from the atrocities the hostages have suffered.

Hostages would undergo tests for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and female hostages would also be given pregnancy tests.

Govt announces financial aid for released hostages

Meanwhile, Israel's Welfare Minister Yoav Ben Tzur welcomed the upcoming truce deal, which will be in place from January 19.

Welfare Minister Tzur announced financial aid for the hostages that would be released.

Tzur said that hostages who would be returning would get $2,700 for immediate needs, a per abductee grant of $13,800 for medical treatment, and the unconditional recognition of 50 per cent disability status.

(With inputs from agencies)