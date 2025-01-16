Israel had destroyed a top-secret, active nuclear research facility of Iran in strikes launched last October, reported Axios, citing officials from the US and Israel.

Advertisment

The site, identified as the Taleghan 2 facility in the Parchin military complex, was earlier believed to be inactive, but the attack nullified Iran’s years-long effort to resume nuclear weapons research, the report said, citing three US officials, one current and one former Israeli official.

Taleghan 2 facility

The site is located 20 miles southeast of the capital, Tehran. It was part of Iran’s Amad nuclear weapons programme until it was discontinued in 2003. The site was reportedly used by Iran to test explosives required in developing a nuclear bomb.

Advertisment

The US and Israeli officials claimed that the site was still being used by Iran to conduct nuclear research. "They conducted scientific activity that could lay the ground for the production of a nuclear weapon. It was a top secret thing. A small part of the Iranian government knew about this, but most of the Iranian government didn't,” the report quoted a US official as saying.

Israeli and US officials detected activity at the site earlier this year, as per the report.

Also read: Israel’s October strikes reduced Iran’s ability to produce ballistic missiles: Report

Advertisment

Satellite imagery later showed the facility was completely destroyed in Israeli attacks.

Reaction from Iran

Iran officially denies it is pursuing a nuclear bomb.

"Iran is not after nuclear weapons, period," declared Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last week.

Also read: Iran's President Pezeshkian urges Trump to pursue peace, not 'bloodshed,' says 'we do not fear war'

Israel targeted this site because it was not part of Iran's declared nuclear programme. Israel was under pressure from US President Joe Biden to not attack any nuclear facility to avoid further escalation. However, the attack on Taleghan 2 facility put Iran in a precarious position, as acknowledgement of an active nuclear facility would have meant that the Shi’ite nation was in violation of the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

(With inputs from agencies)