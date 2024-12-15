Tel Aviv, Israel

Israeli strikes on Iran in October reduced Tehran's ability to produce fuel for ballistic missiles, an unnamed Israeli military source told The Washington Post, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier, Iran was able to produce fuel for two new ballistic missiles a day, which has now been probably limited to one per week.

It was assumed that the shortfall would continue for a year, the source told the newspaper.

Former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told The Washington Post that the aim of the October 26 strikes at air defences and reportedly an active nuclear weapons research facility, was to make sure that “Iran is weaker and Israel is stronger,” with Tehran unable to respond to future strikes.

“There is no strategic defence around Tehran,” he added.

Gallant further said that the strikes, which were in retaliation for a massive Iranian ballistic missile barrage on Israel on October 1, created "a window to act against Iran” before it manufactures a nuclear weapon.

He also confirmed that Israel was behind the strike in April on a radar system for an air defence battery in Isfahan, Iran, adding that the strike was in response to Tehran's massive drone-and-missile attack against Israel on April 13.

“We hit them precisely, but it wasn’t enough to deter them,” he stressed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.