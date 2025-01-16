UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a "landmark" 100-year agreement on Thursday (Jan 16), pledging to strengthen defence ties between the two nations.

Starmer, who is currently in Ukraine on his first official visit to Kyiv, said that the deal reflects a new partnership between the UK and Ukraine, highlighting the huge affection that exists between the two countries.

The wide-ranging deal encompasses cooperation in military, energy, scientific, cultural, economic, and other sectors.

Zelensky called it a "historic day", saying that the relationship between the two countries is closer than ever.

"Our 100-year partnership is a promise that we are with you, not just today or tomorrow, but for a hundred years – long after this war is over and Ukraine is free and thriving once again," the British PM shared on X.

Peace through strength.



I’m in Kyiv with a simple message to the people of Ukraine:



— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 16, 2025

Following the signing of the deal, the two leaders held a joint press conference. Starmer said that the UK will be with Ukraine long after this “terrible war” is over and when the country is “free and thriving once again”.

Pointing to the recent attacks by Russia, he said that President Vladimir Putin shows no "stomach" for wanting peace.

UK to deliver new mobile air defence system

Starmer announced that in 2025, the UK will extend more support to Ukraine than ever, saying that Britain will deliver a new mobile air defence system, designed by Britain and Denmark.

Further, Britain will continue to train Ukrainian troops. While over 50,000 troops have already been trained on British soil since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Britain will play a leading part'

Starmer said Britain will play a “leading part” when it comes to guaranteeing Ukraine’s security without giving away any specifics.

Starmer's visit marks the first step by the UK to show support to Ukraine just days before US President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The UK has already spent around $15 billion in support to Ukraine and has committed to providing around $3.6 billion in military aid every year.

(With inputs from agencies)