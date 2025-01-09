Billionaire Elon Musk backed Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi's views on British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's remark on the child sexual abuse scandal in England.

Starmer, on Monday (Jan 6), courted controversy after he used the term "Asian" with reference to the child sexual abuse scandal in northern England by groups comprising of men who mostly belonged to Pakistani origin.

Chaturvedi took to her X account and wrote in a post, “Repeat after me, they aren’t ASIAN Grooming Gangs but PAKISTANI grooming gangs. Why should Asians take the fall for one absolute rogue nation?"

Musk threw his weight behind the Rajya Sabha MP and responded to her post by saying "True".

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

Musk accuses Starmer of failing to bring 'rape gangs' to justice

Earlier, Musk had accused Starmer of failing to bring to justice 'rape gangs' when he was the head of the country's prosecution service.

In a series of posts on his social media platform X, Musk said on Thursday (Jan 2), "In the UK, serious crimes such as rape require the Crown Prosecution Service's (CPS) approval for the police to charge suspects."

"Who was the head of the CPS when rape gangs were allowed to exploit young girls without facing justice? Keir Starmer, 2008-2013," Musk added.

The rape gangs or grooming gangs in UK

For several years, there has been systematic rape of young females in the UK by organised gangs, including those in Rotherham, Bristol, Rochdale, Cornwall, and Derbyshire. Many of these gangs were operated by mainly Pakistan-origin men.

Musk's remarks against Prime Minister Starmer came hours after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called for a full national public inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

"Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots. 2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice," Badenoch said in a post on X.

Starmer responds to allegations

The UK PM responding to the allegations said the ones "spreading lies" were not interested in the victims, but themselves.

"We have seen this playbook many times - whipping up of intimidation and of threats of violence, hoping that the media will amplify it," Starmer said.

"Those who are spreading lies and misinformation as far and as wide as possible are not interested in victims, they're interested in themselves," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)