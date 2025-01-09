Elon Musk on Wednesday (Jan 8) launched a scathing attack against billionaire George Soros alleging that the latter's "hatred of humanity includes Israel".

Musk, took to his X handle and shared a news report citing Israeli ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan, who condemned Soros for giving out $15 million to non-governmental organizations that allegedly support the Palestinian group Hamas.

"George Soros's hatred of humanity includes Israel btw," Musk wrote captioning the post.

Tesla CEO's recent statements are the latest barrage in a series of attacks targeting Soros, who was just awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which is the US' highest civilian honour, by President Joe Biden.

This recognition flared a fierce debate, with some hailing Soros as a champion of democracy and human rights, while others, like Musk, were vocal in their criticism.

Musk, calling the honour "travesty" alleged that Soros “fundamentally hates humanity.”

He then shared a meme comparing Soros to Star Wars character Darth Sidious, the villainous Sith Lord from Star Wars, and wrote, “George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting.”

George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting. pic.twitter.com/gNHhKyd2GQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Musk condemns Soros for 'interference' in European politics

Musk previously responded to a post shared by an X user who accused billionaires George Soros and Bill Gates of interference in European politics.

The post read, “Billionaires George Soros & Bill Gates interfered with European politics for decades, spending huge sums to influence elections. They were promoting open borders & transfer of power from national governments to supranational organizations. Merkel & Macron had no issues with it.”

Musk shared the post calling it, "True".

Another user wrote in his post saying, "Leftists had NO problem with George Soros, Bill Gates and other liberal billionaires donating to European political parties and movements over the years, but suddenly call it "interference" when Elon Musk raises awareness about Muslim Grooming Gangs in Britain."

To which Musk replied, “Why is that?”

(With inputs from agencies)