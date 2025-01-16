An Indian man from Gujarat, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who brutally murdered his wife in 2015, is now on the top 10 most wanted list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The agency took to the social media platform X on Thursday (Jan 16) and once again requested any information available regarding the 34-year-old criminal, as he is considered "armed and extremely dangerous".

"Considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel. If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI," the post said.

WANTED—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the #FBI find one of our Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel.



If you have any information on Patel, a 34-year-old wanted for the violent murder of his wife, contact the FBI. https://t.co/f4NEKw2Rvi pic.twitter.com/9TvpMPlIEp — FBI (@FBI) January 15, 2025

The FBI has promised to reward up to $250,000 for any information regarding Patel that will lead to his arrest.

In the post, the agency shared 4 different photos of the man and said that he was subjected to first-degree and second-degree murder, the first and second degree of assault, along with the charge of carrying dangerous weapons.

As per the allegations, Patel and his wife Palak used to work at a Dunkin' Donuts in Hanover, Maryland, in 2015. He "stabbed" her multiple times using a kitchen knife in the backroom of the shop. The CCTV footage of the incident was also captured, which showed customers standing there. An arrest warrant was issued against him in 2015, after which he absconded.

Gordon B Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Baltimore Field Office, said in a statement at the time, "The extremely violent nature of the crimes allegedly committed by Bhadreshkumar Patel earned him a place on the FBI's Top Ten List."

He further added that his department will "never forget" and will not rest until he is arrested.

(With inputs from agencies)