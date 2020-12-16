Top 10 world news: Turkey slams US, Hong Kong's loyalty pledge, more 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at US sanctions over Turkey's purchase of Russian missile systems. Erdogan called this an attack on Turkey's sovereignty. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's civil servants took a pledge of loyalty to the government. Brexit trade deal talks are at a crucial stage. Read this and more in our top 10 world news.

US sanctions over Russian defence system 'open attack against sovereignty', says Erdogan



Erdogan hit back on after the United States imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russian ground-to-air defences and targeted the top Turkish defence development body, its president, and three employees

Intense talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continue, EU chief says 'next days decisive'



British and European negotiators have made little progress towards agreeing fair trade rules but are still far apart on access to fishing, she said as intense talks on a post-Brexit trade deal continued nearby in Brussels.

Now, Hong Kong civil servants made to pledge loyalty to government



Several hundred thousand civil servants are expected to take the oath in the coming weeks, reports say.

Iran's Rouhani says he is happy that 'lawless terrorist' Trump is leaving office





President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump at the ballot box in November, has signalled a willingness to return to diplomacy with Iran after four tense years under the outgoing president.

Germany records highest COVID-19 death toll on first day of partial lockdown



The World Health Organization(WHO) has declared that there is a "high risk" of virus resurgence in Europe in early 2021.

Malaysia invokes emergency to stop by-elections as COVID-19 cases rise





The Southeast Asian nation has seen a sharp jump in cases since September, with the total number of infections climbing above 86,000 and with 422 deaths as of Tuesday.

Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott donates $4.2 billion in four months





In a round of donations early this year, Scott gave nearly $1.7 billion to groups devoted to race, gender and economic equality, as well as other social causes

World Health Organization experts to visit China next month to investigate animal origins of coronavirus



Amid the rising number of cases, the WHO said that, "There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021."

Chinese pharmaceutical company Fosun Pharma to buy 100 million doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine



Pfizer and BioNTech's mRNA vaccine has already been approved for emergency use in countries such as the US, the UK, and Singapore

Snakes are lurking on Australia's foam-filled beaches now





This means that you won't know what's around your feet as you enter water or even roam the beach