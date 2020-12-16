Now, Hong Kong civil servants made to pledge loyalty to government

The Hong Kong government today had civil servants take the "loyalty test" as they were asked to take an oath to promise to uphold the city's constitution and "bear allegiance" to the government.

Reports said Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was present as the ceremony closed-door ceremony for the pledge as the government said it would "strengthen the public's confidence in political-appointed officials".

Several hundred thousand civil servants are expected to take the oath in the coming weeks, reports say.

Hong Kong has witnessed huge anti-government protests over the last one and half years with demonstrators demanding more transparency from the government. In June, China's legislature passed the controversial national security bill leading to worldwide condemnation.

Last weekend, Hong Kong police media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai,73, of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security" under the national security law imposed by China.

The six magistrates looking into charges against Lai have been appointed by the city Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The police have reportedly alleged that d Lai had followed 53 people on Twitter including US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen including Tiananmen student protest leaders Wang Dan and Wuer Kai Xi.

According to reports, the police has also accused Lai of publishing remarks targeted at China and Hong Kong through Twitter after the national security law came into force in Hong Kong.

At least two dozen have been arrested under the national security law and four have so far been officially charged.