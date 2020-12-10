China revokes visa exemptions for US diplomats visiting Hong Kong, Macau

China on Thursday revoked visa exemptions for US diplomats visiting Hong Kong after the Trump administration imposed restrictions on Chinese officials this week.

Watch:

The US government had said earlier that it would freeze any assets and bar travel to the United States of 14 vice-chairs of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress who allegedly spearheaded China's national security law imposed in Hong Kong in June.

The US government has also imposed sanctions on Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam who is backed by Beijing.

"In light of the severe interference from the US on Hong Kong that harms China's internal affairs and essential interests, China has decided to implement reciprocal sanctions on US administrative officials," China's foreign ministry said.

"Congress staff and non-governmental organization staff who are vile on Hong Kong issues and who should take more responsibility on Hong Kong, as well as their immediate family members," it said.

"China has also decided to revoke visa exemption treatment to travel to Hong Kong and Macau, for US diplomatic passport holders," the foreign ministry informed.

The Chinese foreign ministry while imposing sanctions urged the outgoing Trump administration "to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and stop interfering in China's domestic affairs."

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Hua Chunying, however, declined to name US officials against whom sanctions were imposed or the star date of the sanctions.