World Health Organization experts to visit China next month to investigate animal origins of coronavirus

As the worldwide death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise, the World Health Organization(WHO) its team of international experts will travel to China in January to investigate the animal origins of coronavirus.

Amid the rising number of cases, the WHO said that, "There is a high risk of further resurgence in the first weeks and months of 2021, and we will need to work together if we are to succeed in preventing it, adding,"COVID-19 transmission across the European region remains widespread and intense."

The WHO had said earlier that it in discussion with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna to ensure the vaccine reaches poor nations. The UK has already begun vaccination with the US FDA has given the green signal to US Pfizer-BioNTech. The FDA is expected to give the go-ahead to Moderna within days.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier warned that Christmas festivities could turn into "sadness" if the right precautions aren't taken.

"As you prepare to celebrate over the coming weeks, please, please consider your plans carefully. If you live in an area with high transmission, please take every precaution to keep yourselves and others safe," the WHO chief said, adding,"that could be the best gift you could give - the gift of health."

With vaccines imminent, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that EU countries aim to start coronavirus vaccine on the same day as a sign of unity.

"Finally, within a week, the first vaccine will be authorised so that vaccinations can start immediately, and more will follow in the new year," the European Commission chief said.

The global COVID-19 death toll has reached over 1.6 million with over 73 million infected cases as governments across the world prepare for a mass vaccine rollout.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 16 million infection cases and over 303,8600 deaths.