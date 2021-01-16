Top 10 world news: Turkey accused of trade of Uighurs, WHO cautions on 'patient zero', and more

As Turkey began its countrywide COVID-19 vaccination drive with China-produced vaccine Sinovac, the government has been accused of agreeing to hand over Uighur Muslims to China in exchange for access to its vaccines. Meanwhile, Japan has decided to impose penalties and prison sentences for people who refuse to cooperate with the government and medical experts, especially after testing positive for coronavirus.

Turkey accused of trading Uighurs for Chinese covid-19 vaccine

Turkey has begun countrywide COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday shortly after China-produced vaccine Sinovac was granted emergency authorisation.

'We may never find patient zero': WHO urges countries to cooperate

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged countries to cooperate with each other rather than playing the blame game about the origin of the deadly coronavirus, warning that the 'patient zero' might never be found.

FBI investigating dozens for death of police officer at US Capitol

The Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States is currently questioning dozens of people in relation to the killing of a police officer during the attack on US Capitol.

Security measures upped in DC before Biden's presidential inauguration

In the aftermath of riots that rocked the US Capitol last week, Washington DC has upped its security measures to prevent a similar instance as Joe Biden gets ready to take over presidential duties starting January 20.

Coronavirus slowed down global migration by 30%: UN report

A United Nations report from Friday revealed that two million fewer people migrated between 2019-20 than expected.

'Giggling bread' and 'dancing salad': Thailand serves up cannabis cuisine to happy customers

The restaurant at the Chao Phya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in Prachin Buri started serving its own happy meals this month, after Thailand de-listed cannabis as a narcotic, allowing state-authorised firms to cultivate the plant.

Uganda: Museveni declared winner of presidential poll; rival alleges fraud

Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.6%, while main opposition candidate Wine had 3.48 million votes (34.8%), the Electoral Commission said at a news conference on the final results from Thursday`s election.

Biden slams Republican lawmakers for not wearing masks during US Capitol siege

At least four members of US Congress -- including Democratic leaders Pramila Jayapal, Brad Schneider and Bonnie Watson Coleman -- have tested positive for COVID-19 since the Capitol attack by Trump's supporters which left five people dead.

Germany provides manuscripts of Navalny's interviews to Russia

Police investigators of Germany had questioned Navalny, during which he had 'provided extensive answers to questions sent through by the Russian prosecutor'.

Japan to charge fines and prison sentences for non-cooperation of COVID rules

Patients who refuse to get hospitalised will be fined 1 million yen (over $9,600) or face a jail sentence of up to one year.