Major landmarks closed, security measures upped in DC before Biden's presidential inauguration

In the aftermath of riots that rocked the US Capitol last week, Washington DC has upped its security measures to prevent a similar instance as Joe Biden gets ready to take over presidential duties starting January 20.

On Friday, DC continued increasing security measures by restricting access to landmarks, while installing vehicle checkpoints surrounding Washington.



Even though presidential inaugurations are generally very well secured, this time the security has been ramped even further in view of the violence that took place on January 6 whereby Trump supporters stormed the capital while representatives met inside to certify Biden as the winner.

Law enforcement agencies have warned threats and potential armed conflict in all 50 states of the country.

On Friday, the National Park Service said that it was closing iconic landmarks in the capital city till at least January 21. These include the National Mall and other iconic US landmarks. Part of the Mall are landmarks like the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument.

Most of the area surrounding the White House also remains closed, including an important bridge which connects Virginia to Washington, along with East and West Potomac Parks, including Hains Point, which also falls near the Mall.

"We cannot allow a recurrence of the chaos and illegal activity that the United States and the world witnessed last week," Matthew Miller, the head of the Secret Service’s operations in Washington said to reporters.

As part of its agreement with the US Secret Service, Virginia later announced that it would close many other bridges that lead into the capital from January 19 to January 21.

Another state bordering the capital - Maryland announced a state of emergency ahead of the inauguration.