Meanwhile, US intel has named India, China as 'state-actors' in fentanyl trafficking amid Trump's trade war.

Trump Houthi attack plan: What did the leaked Yemen strike chat 'reveal'?

The Atlantic, on Wednesday (Mar 26), released the complete transcript of the sensitive Signal chat, revealing details of the United States' imminent attack on Yemen, withholding only the name of a CIA individual at the agency's request, while publishing all other details from the conversation.

US intel names India, China as 'state-actors' in fentanyl trafficking amid Trump's trade war

Amid the ongoing trade war with India, the United States has named India as a "state-actor" in enabling direct and indirect supply of precursor chemicals for illicit fentanyl drug production.

Signal chat leak: Tulsi Gabbard calls it a 'mistake', says 'in-depth review' is ongoing to probe how it happened

Amid the controversial 'Signal chat leak', the US security chiefs are testifying before a House panel on Wednesday (March 26).

Safest countries in the world 2025: India listed higher than US. Check ranks

India has been ranked higher than the United States in the survey for the safest countries in the world for 2025 released by Numbeo.

Vance says magazine 'oversold' US attack plan story, despite transcript

US Vice President JD Vance, on Wednesday (Mar 26), dismissed the magazine story revealing the Trump administration's accidental sharing of plans for an imminent attack on Yemen with a journalist, labeling it as "oversold."

South Korea wildfires: 24 killed as inferno threatens UNESCO-listed sites with ‘unprecedented damage’

The death toll climbed up to 24 on Wednesday (Mar 26) as South Korea’s worst-ever wildfire rages in the south-east region, said officials. Around 27,000 people have been forced to urgently evacuate as more than a dozen fires broke out over the weekend, cutting off roads and disrupting communication lines.

Will return hostages ‘in coffins’ if Israel tries to release them by ‘force’, warns Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas warned Israel on Wednesday (March 26), saying that if they try to retrieve hostages "by force", Hamas will send them back "in coffins".

Who is Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Allahabad HC judge who ruled ‘grabbing breasts not rape attempt’?

Allahabad HC’s Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra’s verdict grabbing breasts does not amount to a rape attempt has faced severe backlash, promting Supreme Court of India to step in.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car reportedly hit by a bus in Mumbai, video goes viral

If reports are to be believed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a bus from behind. However, there has been no confirmation on whether the actress or any other member of the Bachchan family was in the car at the time of the incident.

RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: De Kock leads KKR chase, need less than 100 to win

Rajasthaan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go head-to-head as they look break the duck in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season. RR and KKR lost their opening matches of the IPL 2025 season to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) respectively.