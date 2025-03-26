The death toll climbed up to 24 on Wednesday (Mar 26) as South Korea’s worst-ever wildfire rages in the south-east region, said officials. Around 27,000 people have been forced to urgently evacuate as more than a dozen fires broke out over the weekend, cutting off roads and disrupting communication lines.

The blazes have resulted in “unprecedented damage” and are threatening two UNESCO-listed sites, as wind-driven flames engulf neighbourhoods.

“Twenty-four people are confirmed dead in the wildfires so far,” while 12 have been seriously injured, a ministry of interior and safety official told AFP. The official added that these “preliminary figures” and the death toll could rise.

While most who lost their lives due to fires were local residents, at least three firefighters were killed. A firefighting helicopter pilot was also killed when his aircraft crashed in a mountain area, the official added.

According to the interior ministry, the fires have brought 17,398 hectares (42,991 acres) to ashes, 87 per cent of which burns in Uiseong county alone, making it South Korea's second largest after the April 2000 inferno that scorched 23,913 hectares.

‘Unprecedented damage’

“Wildfires burning for a fifth consecutive day... are causing unprecedented damage,” said South Korea's acting president Han Duck-soo.

The blazes were “developing in a way that is exceeding both existing prediction models and earlier expectations,” he told an emergency safety and disaster meeting.

A crisis alert has been raised to its highest level by the government. In addition, some inmates have been transferred out of prisons in the area.

“Throughout the night, chaos continued as power and communication lines were cut in several areas and roads were blocked,” Han Duck-soo said.

The wildfires are “the most devastating” yet in South Korea, he added.

Authorities have been battling the inferno using helicopters but halted such operations after a helicopter crashed, killing the pilot. Officials said that changing wind patterns and dry weather have highlighted limitations of conventional firefighting techniques.

UNESCO sites at risk

The blazes are also threatening two UNESCO-listed tourist locations, Byeongsan Seowon and historic Hahoe Folk Village.

By late Wednesday (Mar 26), the fires had reached five kilometres away from Hahoe, a village with some houses covered with thatched roofs. While firefighters have been on standby near Byeongsan Seowon, known for its pavilion-style ancient academies.

s the sky over the historic locations turned grey with smoke and ash in the air, fire trucks were spraying water and fire-retardants in an attempt to save them.

Unusual dry weather

Authorities have attributed the fires to unusually dry weather with below-average precipitation, which they have linked with climate change and heatwaves.

“We can’t say that it’s only due to climate change, but climate change is directly (and) indirectly affecting the changes we are experiencing now. This is a sheer fact,” Yeh Sang-Wook, professor of climatology at Seoul's Hanyang University, told AFP.

“Wildfires will become more frequent,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)