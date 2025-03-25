A man in South Korea was sent to seven years in jail for raping his girlfriend multiple times after she asked for beak-up - and the credit goes to a washing machine. The investigators in the case found a footage in which the man was caught doing the act due to a reflection on the lid of the washing machine in his house. And the court considered the footage a crucial evidence in the case.

The 24-year-old was charged with rape, indecent assault, and unlawful confinement. As per the Korea Times, the man raped his then girlfriend six times between March 2024 to April 2024.

The news outlet quoted the prosecutor of the case who said the man kept the woman in captivity for hours and sexually assaulted her after she wanted to break up.

Why she demanded break-up?

The survivor tried breaking up with the man after finding out sexually explicit photos and videos of other women in his phone. Moreover, he was reported that at the time he was undergoing another trial for raping another former girlfriend, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

He even threatened the survivor of releasing the video of the sexual assault online. The report said that the man was also an accused of raping another woman.

The dramatic turn of the case

When the case was initiated, the prosecution did not have much evidence to prove his assault. But the case flipped when the survivor gave a 39-minute security camera video.

Initially, the footage showed them together, it didn’t capture any assault - until the prosecutors looked closely. They saw the rape reflected on the plastic lid of the washing machine.

'Dreadful' crime

During the court hearing, the man denied all the allegations against him. But when the footage was presented in the court, he pleaded guilty.

"The defendant’s crimes are dreadful in nature and he consistently tried to excuse his actions to the investigators while pursuing legal actions against the victim to pressure her. A heavy punishment is necessary,” the judge said during the sentencing last November.

(With inputs from agencies)