A helicopter fighting deadly wildfires in South Korea crashed Wednesday, killing the pilot, the fire department told AFP, as officials race to bring the massive blazes under control.

"A helicopter putting out the wildfire crashed in a mountain area in Uiseong County," an official with the Gyeongbuk Fire Service said. "We have been told that there was one pilot who was declared dead at the scene."

