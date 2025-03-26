India has been ranked higher than the United States in the survey for the safest countries in the world for 2025 released by Numbeo.

Advertisment

The ‘Safety Index by Country 2025’ lists India at the 66th spot with a safety index of 55.7, while the US has been ranked 89th with a safety index of 50.78. The United Kingdom has also been ranked much lower than India at 87th position.

Also read | Happiest Countries in the World 2025: Finland on top, Israel at number 8; guess where India is ranked

The Serbian crowdsourced data platform has ranked Canada 75th in the list, while Australia is the 82nd safest country. India’s neighbour, Pakistan, has been ranked 65 in the list.

Advertisment

The war-torn countries of Israel and Palestine have been ranked 34th and 61st, respectively. Russia has been ranked 51st, while ukraine has been ranked 80th in the list.

Also read | Indian universities secure top spots in QS World University Rankings 2025

Top 10 safest countries 2025

Advertisment

The safest country in the world is Andorra with a safety index of 84.7. Here are the top 10 safest countries in the world with their safety index:

1. Andorra (84.7)

2. United Arab Emirates (84.5)

3. Qatar (84.2)

4. Taiwan (82.9)

5. Oman (81.7)

6. Isle Of Man (79.0)

7. Hong Kong (78.5)

8. Armenia (77.9)

9. Singapore (77.4)

10. Japan (77.1)

Also read | Corruption Perceptions Index reveals world’s most corrupt countries; India ranks at…

Most unsafe countries in 2025

The least safe country according to the ranking is Venezuela with a safety index of 19.3. Here are the 10 most unsafe countries in the world with their safety index:

1. Venezuela (19.3)

2. Papua New Guinea (19.7)

3. Haiti (21.1)

4. Afghanistan (24.9)

5. South Africa (25.3)

6. Honduras (28.0)

7. Trinidad And Tobago (29.1)

8. Syria (31.9)

9. Jamaica (32.6)

10. Peru (32.9)

Also read | Tiny island nation ranked 'safest' for travel in 2025. Check out other countries on the list

About the survey

According to its website, Numbeo is the world's largest cost of living database and a crowdsourced global resource for quality of life data. The data for the rankings is derived from surveys conducted by visitors to the website.

The survey focuses on crime levels in a nation to determine the crime index and safety index, twice a year. The survey takes into account various parameters, including general perception of crime levels, perceived safety, concerns about specific crimes, property crimes and violent crimes in a country.

(With inputs from agencies)