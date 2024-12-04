California

The US travel insurance company ﻿Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection recently released its list of the safest countries in the world. The country that topped the list was Iceland, which was ranked the safest in the world for travellers in 2025.

The company surveyed travellers to prepare the list, which can help travellers know the best places to visit. It took into consideration several factors, such as crime rates, female safety, the experience of LGBTIQ+ travellers, transport systems, and healthcare for tourists. It has been undertaking the survey since 2016.

Iceland was ranked ninth last year on the list. However, traveller experiences in 2024 pushed it to the helm. The Nordic island country is quite small and only has about 400,000 people. The rates of violent crime are very low, so much so that the police don't carry guns. Iceland also doesn't have an army. However, Iceland witnessed quite a few volcanic eruptions in 2024, but that doesn't seem to have deterred tourists from taking a trip there.

Reykjavik, the capital city, is most popular among tourists. Places to see there include Hallgrimskirkja, the largest church in the country, in the heart of the city. You can also visit the glacial lagoon to get up close with icebergs of different shapes and sizes. The country also has several hot springs and geysers that attract tourists.

You can also take a whale-watching tour from Reykjavik. However, the biggest attraction of Iceland remains the Northern Lights.

Other countries ranked 'safest' on the list

Second on the list was Australia, where policing measures ensure tourists feel safe. The crime rates are also low and tourists ranked its transportation safety high.

The company's safest country list ranked Canada third. The survey found that the country is safe for female and LGBTQIA+ travellers and has low crime rates. The Niagara Falls and Banff National Park are among the tourist highlights in Canada.

Ireland was fourth on the list, with tourists ranking it for its ease of going around and lower crime rate. It only has about five million residents, is green and culturally rich, making it a major attraction.

Switzerland came in fifth with its quiet and peaceful surroundings.

Other countries on the list are New Zealand, Germany, Norway, Japan, Denmark, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden.