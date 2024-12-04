Thailand

People of a tiny Thai village had an eerie experience when they started hearing strange voices coming from a nearby forest. The cries continued for three whole days. The villagers thought that a ghost was making the noise, so no one ventured into the forest. They approached the police on November 24, seeking help to stop the noises, the Universal Daily News in Thailand reported.

The police in the Mae Sot, Tak province, near the Thai-Myanmar border, went to the forest to investigate the cries. They started calling out to the voice and received responses.

They followed the sound and continued to move inwards and reached a well. There they found a Chinese man who had been trapped at the bottom of a 12-metre deep dry well for three days. The man had been calling out for help, which the villagers assumed to be ghostly.

The rescue team pulled out the man from the well after a 30-minute operation. He had a fractured left wrist, a cerebral concussion, and bruises across his body. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Chinese man's cries for help grew louder at night, scaring villagers

The man told officials that his name was Liu Chuanyi and he was 22 years of age. He said that he had been trapped in the well for three days and nights, had not eaten anything, and also didn't have any water. To conserve his energy and survive, he shouted for help only once every hour.

Officials believe that Liu got lost, wandered into the forest, and fell into the well. The concerned officials have now started the process of covering the well to avoid a similar incident in the future.

The villagers say that they started hearing the cries three days back, which got more intense at night. They got scared, thinking it was a paranormal force, and stopped going outside after dark. They stayed put in their houses and did not dare to investigate the strange sounds.

Since the village lies on the Thailand-Myanmar border, authorities are trying to learn what Liu was doing in the area. They have contacted the immigration department to investigate more about his journey to the village.

People on social media are amused by the story, with a Chinese user saying that his cries for help in Chinese must have sounded like "a wizard uttering spells" to the villagers.

"A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can’t understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells," he wrote.