Amid the ongoing trade war with India, the United States has named India as a "state-actor" in enabling direct and indirect supply of precursor chemicals for illicit fentanyl drug production.

Advertisment

Alongside, the US intelligence community also named China as a sources of precursors and "equipment for drug traffickers."

"These groups [transnational criminal organisations or TCOs] are often enabled, both directly and indirectly, by state actors, such as China and India, as sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers," the report published by the office of Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), said.

Also read: 'Incognito Market' operator booked under 'kingpin statute' for illegal fentanyl sale

Advertisment

It added that China remains the primary source of illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals.

"China remains the primary source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment, followed by India," it read.

The use of fentanyl, among other synthetic opioids, is the most lethal drug trafficked into the United States and has claimed the lives of more than 52,000 Americans in 12 months ending in October 2024.

Advertisment

Also read: Cleft palate, fused toes: Fentanyl likely causing certain birth defects in newborns

Notably, on March 21, an India-based chemical manufacturing company and three of its high-level employees were charged in a Washington DC federal court, in a case related to illegally importing precursor chemicals used to make illicit fentanyl.

Moreover, federal agents also arrested two of the top-ranking employees of Hyderabad-based Vasudha Pharma Chem Limited (VPC) in New York City, Indian news agency PTI reported.

US President Donald Trump's administration has initiated a crackdown on the illegal import of fentanyl and also linked it with tariff adjustments in the case of some countries.

Also read: Top US Senator Chuck Schumer accuses Chinese firms of ‘fuelling’ fentanyl crisis

However, it is the first time, the US has placed India and China on the same level in connection with the supply of precursor chemicals used by drug cartels to manufacture opioids like fentanyl.

In last year's report, India was just one of several countries from where the Mexican groups were sourcing chemicals to a "lesser extent". It had identified China as the primary supplier.

Earlier this month, Trump said his administration would not rest until "we have ended the fentanyl epidemic in America once and for all."

Also, Trump has warned to impose reciprocal tariffs on several countries as part of his "Liberation Day" tariffs set to take effect on April 2.

However, India is currently in talks with America to expedite a free trade deal to get some relief from Trump's tariffs.

Also read: India eyes tariff cut on more than half of US imports to shield its exports, sources say - Report

(With inputs from agencies)