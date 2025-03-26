The Atlantic, on Wednesday (Mar 26), released the complete transcript of the sensitive Signal chat, revealing details of the United States' imminent attack on Yemen, withholding only the name of a CIA individual at the agency's request, while publishing all other details from the conversation.

The shocking details included the timing of the strikes and the types of planes that will be used in the military operation via a commercial Signal messaging app, rather than a secure government channel.

The information was laid out in the screenshots of the chat between the officials.

The magazine initially only published the broad outlines of the conversation on the Signal app, but now said that it was releasing the details.

What information did the chat include?

The leaked chat transcript included Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth providing explicit details about the impending military operation, weather conditions, timings of the attacks, and types of aircraft to be deployed.

The chat took place almost an hour prior to the first US warplanes taking off and nearly two hours before the first target, labelled as "Target Terrorist," was expected to be bombed.

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)," Hegseth writes at one stage.

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier 'Trigger Based' targets)."

Later, Trump's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz shared real-time intelligence on the attack's aftermath, writing "Building collapsed. Had multiple positive ID" and "amazing job."

The Houthi rebels, who have controlled much of Yemen for over ten years, are part of the "axis of resistance" of pro-Iran groups that strongly oppose the United States and Israel.

Vance says magazine 'oversold' US attack plan story

US Vice President JD Vance, on Wednesday (Mar 26), dismissed the magazine story revealing the Trump administration's accidental sharing of plans for an imminent attack on Yemen with a journalist, labeling it as "oversold."

"It's very clear (Jeffrey) Goldberg oversold what he had," Vance posted on X, referring to the Atlantic editor-in-chief who was mistakenly included in the group chat of top Trump officials discussing military plans.

It’s very clear Goldberg oversold what he had. But one thing in particular really stands out.



Remember when he was attacking Ratcliffe for blowing the cover for a CIA agent? Turns out Ratcliffe was simply naming his chief of staff. https://t.co/BUGbX6gZDZ — JD Vance (@JDVance) March 26, 2025

"No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS," posted National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who has admitted being responsible for Goldberg being added to the group on commercial chat app Signal.

(With inputs from agencies)