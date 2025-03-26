RR vs KKR, Highlights, IPL 2025: South Africa's Quinton de Kock struck an unbeaten 97 as holders Kolkata Knight Riders registered their first win of the IPL season with an eight-wicket hammering of Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.
Kolkata Knight Riders win in Guwahati
Spinners Moeen Ali and Varun Chakravarthy combined to help restrict Rajasthan to 151-9 after KKR elected to field first in Guwahati.
De Kock bossed the chase with his 61-ball innings laced with eight fours and six sixes as Kolkata achieved their target with 15 balls to spare.
He handed his team a quick start, hitting two fours but then lost opening partner Moeen, run out for five.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell after a brisk 18 but De Kock stood firm and along with impact substitute Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who made 22, steered the team home in an unbeaten stand of 83.
De Kock finished with a six off Jofra Archer as Kolkata bounced back from their opening loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Rajasthan suffered their second straight loss.
Earlier, Kolkata fast bowler Vaibhav Arora dismissed Sanju Samson, bowled for 13, and Chakravarthy and Moeen soon took two wickets each.
Wicketkeeper Samson is Rajasthan's regular captain but has been forced to play only as a batter in the first three matches due to an injury.
Mar 26, 2025 23:17 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: De Kock leads KKR to win
Led by Quinton De Kock's fiery 97-run knock, KKR beat RR by eight wickets at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
RR 151/9 (20)
KKR 153/2 (17.3)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wkts
Mar 26, 2025 22:50 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR near win in Guwahati
De Kock has led from thre front as Kolkata Knight Riders near win in the vital IPL 2025 contest.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 126/2 (16.1) CRR: 7.79 REQ: 6.78
Kolkata Knight Riders need 26 runs in 23 balls
RR 151/9 (20)
Mar 26, 2025 22:14 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: De Kock leads the charge
KKR are firmly leading the chase as they need another 100 runs to win with De Kock in the middle.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 61/1 (9.1) CRR: 6.65 REQ: 8.4
Kolkata Knight Riders need 91 runs in 65 balls
RR 151/9 (20)
Mar 26, 2025 22:01 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Ali run out after resolute PP show
Moeen Ali has to depart after poor communications leads to his run out. KKR could not build on good start.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 42/1 (6.4) CRR: 6.3 REQ: 8.25
Kolkata Knight Riders need 110 runs in 80 balls
RR 151/9 (20)
Mar 26, 2025 21:44 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR with task in hand
Considering 152 will ot challenge the batters having seen some big scores in the IPL 2025, KKR still have a task in hand as they try to avoid a second defeat.
LIVE SCORE: KKR 13/0 (2.3) CRR: 5.2 REQ: 7.94
Kolkata Knight Riders need 139 runs
RR 151/9 (20)
Mar 26, 2025 21:33 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: De Kock-Moeen Ali start innings
Moeen Ali and Quinton de Kock have started Kolkata Knight Riders innings as they chase 152 runs to win.
Mar 26, 2025 21:18 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR to chase 152 runs to win
Well KKR will chase 152 runs to win the IPL match 6 after bowlers had a good day at the office.
LIVE SCORE: RR 151/9 (20) CRR: 7.55
Last 5 overs: 41 runs, 3 wkts
Mar 26, 2025 20:55 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Another wicket down
Shubman Dubey has hardly contributed with the bat as the Impact Sub fails to impress.
LIVE SCORE: RR 117/6 (16.3) CRR: 7.09
Last Wkt: Shubham Dubey c Russell b Vaibhav Arora 9(12) - 110/6 in 14.6 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 20:41 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: 100 up for RR
Rajasthan Royals have 100 on the board as they look to rebuild after they lost wickets in tandem.
LIVE SCORE: RR 102/5 (13.5) CRR: 7.37
Mar 26, 2025 20:29 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Nitish Rana departs
Well there isn't too much fight left in the Rajasthan Royals batting as Nitish Rana becomes the latest batter to depart.
LIVE SCORE: RR 83/5 (11.2) CRR: 7.32
Last Wkt: Nitish Rana b Moeen Ali 8(9) - 82/5 in 10.6 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 20:23 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Hasaranga is out as well
Not a happy 15-20 minutes for Rajasthan Royals as they this time lose Wanindu Hasaranga after another unforced error.
LIVE SCORE: RR 76/4 (10) CRR: 7.6
Last Wkt: Wanindu Hasaranga c Rahane b Varun Chakaravarthy 4(4) - 76/4 in 9.5 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 20:20 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Jaiswal out!
Another one bites the dust for Rajasthan Royals as they lose Yashavsvi Jasiwal in another blow.
LIVE SCORE: RR 76/3 (9.4) CRR: 7.86
Last Wkt: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Harshit Rana b Moeen Ali 29(24) - 69/3 in 8.4 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 20:10 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Varun Chakaravarthy strikes in first over
Varun Chakaravarthy gets the better of Rajasthan Royals captain as Riyan parag departs for 25 off 15.
LIVE SCORE: RR 67/2 (7.5) CRR: 8.55
Last Wkt: Riyan Parag c de Kock b Varun Chakaravarthy 25(15) - 67/2 in 7.5 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 19:51 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Vaibhav Arora strikes
What a delivery as Vaibhav Arora scalps Sanju Samson in the powerplay, the RR batter us clueless and has to return to the pavilion.
LIVE SCORE: RR 34/1 (4) CRR: 8.5
Last Wkt: Sanju Samson b Vaibhav Arora 13(11) - 33/1 in 3.5 ov.
Mar 26, 2025 19:33 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Samon-Jaiswal kickstart Rajasthan innings
So it is Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal who have kick started the Rajasthan Royals inning as we are in for a treat in Guwahati.
Mar 26, 2025 19:11 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: RR Impact Subs
Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka.
Mar 26, 2025 19:11 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR Impact Subs
Anrich Nortje, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia.
Mar 26, 2025 19:10 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: RR Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma
Mar 26, 2025 19:09 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Mar 26, 2025 19:08 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: NO SUNIL NARINE for KKR
What a big news, Sunil Narine won't be part of the Playing XI as he is not well. Moeen Ali comes into the squad instead.
Mar 26, 2025 19:07 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Kolkata win toss, opt to bowl first in Guwahati
Ajinkya Rahane has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. They batted first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the opening day, but have opted to chase in this one.
Mar 26, 2025 18:51 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: Injuries/Availability for both sides
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, who is still recovering from finger surgery, will continue to feature as an Impact Player. Riyan Parag, whose captaincy tenure got off to a tough start, is set to lead the side once again.
Kolkata Knight Riders: KKR's bowlers could have their task cut out against RR, whose batters - barring Shimron Hetmyer - are generally comfortable against spin. They also have the firepower to exploit inexperience in the pace department, which was evident in RCB's run-chase.
-
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: KKR Probable Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI
Quinton de Kock (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson/Anrich Nortje, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Vaibhav Arora (Impact Sub)
Mar 26, 2025 18:29 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: RR Probable Playing XI
Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sanju Samson (Impact Sub)
Mar 26, 2025 18:13 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: What is the weather like?
Well there appears to be no rain and cloudy conditions so we expect a full 40-over match. There should be some firework considering both teams have good batters in the ranks.
Mar 26, 2025 18:03 IST
RR vs KKR LIVE SCORE: And we are live!
So we are live again as Rajasthan Royals host Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) match 6. The contest will take place at Rajasthan's adopted home ground of Guwahati. Stay up to date with all the live updates here on WION.