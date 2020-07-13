Top 10 world news today: Yemeni Houthis hit Saudi oil facility, US federal execution and more

Indonesian politician's veil policy to curb coronavirus draws ire

An Indonesian politician is facing a lot of criticism after he asked female civil servants to wear niqab once in a week in defence of novel coronavirus.

Yemeni Houthis say they hit Saudi oil facility in drone, missile attack

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia.

'Cyber-9/11': UK ministers warn of China launching online attack against Britain

Amid the escalating tensions between Beijing and London, UK ministers fear that China is planning a serious cyber-attack targetting Britain, dubbed as "cyber 9/11".

Coronavirus rate growing fast in US military: Defense Department

There have also been three new deaths due to the virus in the last ten days, defence officials said.

First federal execution in US since 2003 set to take place today, July 13

The first federal execution in the United States in nearly 20 years is set to take place on Monday, July 13.

China slaps retaliatory sanctions against US officials including two senators

China retaliated to United States’ sanctions by slapping its own against American officials on Monday.

Americans are flouting social distancing norms due to lower cognitive ability: Study

According to the study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, working memory may have a role to play in the complicity or refusal to follow social distancing norms.

Sudan bans female genital mutilation, allows non-Muslims to drink alcohol

Non-Muslims will no longer be criminalised for drinking alcohol in private, justice minister Nasredeen Abdulbari told state television.

Eye on Taiwan: Now, China puts stealth fighter jet J-20B in mass production

As tensions rise with China, Taiwan last month had unveiled a new locally-built training jet even as the Trump administration announced it would sell 66 latest generation F-16 jets to Taiwan

Israelis hug trees to fill void of embracing friends and families during COVID times

Can't embrace friends and family these days? Hug a tree instead. That is the message Israel's Nature and Parks Authority is spreading on social media to try to help people overcome the sense of detachment that coronavirus social-distancing rules can bring.