'Cyber-9/11': UK ministers warn of China launching online attack against Britain

Amid the escalating tensions between Beijing and London, UK ministers fear that China is planning a serious cyber-attack targetting Britain, dubbed as "cyber 9/11".

Security heads warn that these state-sponsored attacks, in a worst-case scenario could bring down computer networks, causing phone and power blackouts and choking businesses, government, and hospitals, reports Mail Online.

However, UK's National Cyber Security Centre says it is not 'expecting' a rise in such attacks. But, ministers believe since Britain is set to harden its stance against China, these attacks could act as an intense retaliation.

The confrontation between London and Beijing increased over Hong Kong, the origins of coronavirus, and Huawei.

The UK could ban Chinese telecom giant Huawei from developing its 5G network after reports of a security review floated over the safety of Huawei.

Beijing is also angry with London following its decision to give citizenship to Hong Kongers recently in response to a stringent National Security Law implemented to stifle dissent in Hong Kong.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also called on an inquiry to probe into the coronavirus origins.

"At this time of heightened tensions, the Government (UK) must be alert to the risk of cyber attacks from hostile states and prepare accordingly. Our critical national infrastructure should be ready and able to repel any such attack on the UK," Shadow Minister Security Minister Conor McGinn earlier said.

