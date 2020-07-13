Eye on Taiwan: Now, China puts stealth fighter jet J-20B in mass production

As tensions rise with China, Taiwan last month had unveiled a new locally-built training jet even as the Trump administration announced it would sell 66 latest generation F-16 jets to Taiwan

According to reports, China has put the stealth bomber the J-20 into mass production even as temperatures rise in South China Sea over China's claim over the islands.

The stealth fighters were earlier deployed to oversee military activities in the Taiwan Straits where the US has in the past taken in warships.



