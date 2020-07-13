Indonesian politician's veil policy to curb coronavirus draws ire

An Indonesian politician is facing a lot of criticism after he asked female civil servants to wear niqab once in a week in defence of novel coronavirus.

Mohammad Suhaili Fadhil Thohir, the head of Central Lombok regency, said he made the decision after government employees complained about wearing face masks in the office during calisthenics held outside every Friday.

Critics slam the order as a means to impose conservative Islamic rules and said niqab did not bring sufficient protection to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thohir however defended his order and denied calling it based on "radical teachings or fanaticism".

"It is purely for COVID-19 prevention," he said, reported AFP, adding there is no punishment for ignoring this rule.

"To make sure civil servants cover their nose and mouth during the weekly exercise we asked them to wear veils."

The policy that was imposed last month asked male civil servants to don medical masks while performing these exercises.

The rights groups have slammed the move and called for a review.

"The policy should be reviewed because it could threaten women's health rights," Andy Yentriyani, a commissioner at the National Commission on Violence Against Women said.

However, Yayuh, a civil servant, said she expects this policy to become compulsory during work hours.

"But I don't mind as it's a way to learn about wearing appropriate clothes taught in Islam," she said.

