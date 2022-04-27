Top 10 world news today: US warship sails through Taiwan Strait and more

Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday (April 27) made an appeal to the United States to stop "dangerous provocative actions" after a US warship sailed through Taiwan Strait. The woman suicide bomber responsible for an attack that killed four people including three Chinese nationals near Karachi University was a teacher who had enrolled for a master's degree at the Pakistani varsity.

US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, China calls it 'provocative action'

US Navy has said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday (April 26), in accordance with international law.

Karachi blast: Suicide bomber was graduate student at Pakistani university

At least four people were killed, including three Chinese nationals, in the attack on a vehicle carrying staff from the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.

Russia, United States swap prisoners, Biden calls it 'difficult decision'

Russia and the United States swapped prisoners on Wednesday (April 27) after a lengthy negotiation process as per Moscow's foreign ministry.

Musk criticises Twitter's censorship lawyer Gadde after buying the platform

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised Twitter's censorship lawyer Vijaya Gadde just a day after taking over the microblogging site.

European Union vows 'coordinated response' against Russia's gas stoppage

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission President, on Wednesday (April 27) vowed that the bloc will give Russia a ''coordinated response'' after it blocked gas supply to its members Poland and Bulgaria.

Jaishankar: Better to engage with world on own terms than try to please it

India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday (April 27) said that the country will engage with the world the way it wants instead of pleasing the world as a "pale imitation" of who they are.

Israel PM and his family receive death threat with live bullet, probe launched

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and his family members received death threats in a letter, which also had a live bullet, local media reported quoting officials.

Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi for five years in prison

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday (April 27) found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison, news agencies reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

Study says climate change can reduce 4% of global GDP by 2050

A new study conducted on 135 countries has estimated that climate change is putting 4 per cent of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at risk.

SpaceX launches NASA mission to International Space Station

Elon Musk's SpaceX sent a NASA mission to the International Space Station(ISS) on Wednesday as the Crew-4 mission blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center.