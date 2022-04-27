Karachi university blast: Woman suicide bomber was graduate student at Pakistani university

The woman suicide bomber responsible for an attack that killed four people near a major university in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi on Tuesday (April 26) was a teacher who had enrolled for a master's degree, news agency Reuters reported.

At least four people were killed, including three Chinese nationals, in an attack on a vehicle carrying staff from the Confucious Institute affiliated with the Karachi University.

Later, the Baloch Liberation Army had taken responsibility for the blast. The group's spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English on Telegram.

Responding to the incident, China's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attack. The ministry further demanded Pakistan punish the perpetrators.

