'Possible suicide attack' in Pakistan: 3 Chinese people killed

A car explosion on the campus of the University of Karachi, Pakistan, killed three Chinese nationals and injured several more.

According to initial accounts, the explosion occurred in a van near Karachi University's Confucius Institute.

After the explosion, rescue and security officials arrived on the scene and roped off the affected regions, launching rescue operations.

According to police sources, the vehicle held seven to eight individuals. However, the actual number of casualties has yet to be determined.

The bomb was first thought to have been caused by a gas cylinder, but authorities have yet to confirm or deny any information about the cause of the blast.

Breaking: Car blast in Karachi university.. Apparently Chinese nationals were target several feared dead.. pic.twitter.com/6ZwKyJQbfL — Waseem Abbasi (@Wabbasi007) April 26, 2022

Chinese people working in Pakistan have previously been targeted by Pakistani terror groups.

This isn't the first time this has happened.

In the year 2021, in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan region, a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a vehicle carrying Chinese people on Friday, killing at least two children and wounding three others, including a Chinese national.



(With inputs from agencies)