PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan 'cannot afford to have enmity with the US at all'

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is looking forward to mending ties with the friends and allies of the country including the United States, DAWN reported.

While responding to senior journalists during an Iftar dinner at Prime Minister House on Tuesday (April 26), Sharif said that "Pakistan cannot afford to have enmity with the US at all."

Former PM Imran Khan claimed that a foreign-funded conspiracy apparently linked to the United States was the reason behind the ouster of his government from power.

Ever since assuming power, Sharif has reiterated that Islamabad needs to develop good ties with Washington.

Meanwhile, in recent days, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) staged several protests across the country against the United States for an alleged "foreign conspiracy".

Although, Sharif has said that he will consider forming a judicial commission to probe the claims, however, the National Security Committee's statement dismisses any foreign conspiracy.

Former PM Khan was unseated from power after losing the no-confidence vote initiated by the Opposition in the National Assembly.

On Tuesday, Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. During the conversation, they discussed public health and social sector programmes supported by the foundation in Pakistan.

The Pak PM office said in a statement that the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan deeply values its cooperation with the Gates foundation in polio eradication and improving immunisation, nutrition and financial inclusion services in the country.

