Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi for five years in prison

A Myanmar junta court on Wednesday (April 27) found deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison, news agencies reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

On February 1, 2021, a coup d'état in Myanmar began when members of the ruling party National League for Democracy (NLD) were deposed by the military. Suu Kyi has been in military custody since the night of the coup.

The 76-year-old Nobel laureate is facing criminal cases that could apparently see her jailed for decades. In the latest case, she was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 cash and gold bars. Meanwhile, Suu Kyi had called the allegations "absurd" and denied all the charges.

The source further added that the judge handed down the verdict within moments of the court convening.

The source declined to be identified because the trial is being held behind closed doors, with information restricted.

It has been understood that the case centred on allegations that Suu Kyi accepted 11.4 kg of gold and cash payments from her protege-turned-accuser, former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein.

Reports have stated that Suu Kyi has been held in an undisclosed location, however, there's no confirmation whether she would be transferred to a prison.

The international community has been demanding the release of Suu Kyi ever since she, with some other politicians, was detained when the military seized control of the country and ousted the democratically elected government.

The military says Suu Kyi is on trial because she committed crimes and is being given due process by an independent judiciary.

