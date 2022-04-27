US warship sails through Taiwan Strait, China calls it 'provocative action'

Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday (April 27) made an appeal to the United States to stop "dangerous provocative actions" after a US warship sailed through Taiwan Strait. Taiwan urged the US to abide by the "One China" principle.

US Navy has said that the guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" on Tuesday (April 26), in accordance with international law.

China considers Taiwan to be its own territory and has not ruled out the possible use of force to take control of the island nation. Taiwan enjoys backing from the US.

However, Taiwan's armed forces are in a state of alert, especially in the aftermath of Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US had declared its support for Ukraine prior to the actual invasion but it faces allegations that its words have not translated into reality.

The United States has been carrying out such sailings about once a month, angering China, which views them as a sign of support for Taiwan, the democratically governed island that Beijing views as Chinese territory.

The Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army said that it monitored USS Sampson and issued warnings.

Taiwan's defence ministry has said that the US ship sailed north through the strait, and that the situation in the waterway was "as normal".

(With inputs from agencies)