Top 10 world news today: US orders 100 million more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 23, 2020, 08.14 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news today: US orders 100 million more Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, and more Photograph:( WION )

Story highlights

Top 10 world news today: UK records highest coronavirus infections, WHO team to probe origins of Wuhan in January - not trying to find 'guilty' parties - says the organisation, US orders another 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, and more

Top 10 world news today: UK records highest coronavirus infections amid new strain concerns, WHO team to probe origins of Wuhan in January - not trying to find 'guilty' parties - says the organisation, US orders another 100 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses, and more. Click on the headline to read the stories.

As Trump rejects COVID-19 stimulus package, US orders another 100 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

WHO's probe into origins of coronavirus in Wuhan not looking for 'guilty' parties

South Korean air space violation: Military cooperation with Russia not aimed at any third party, says China

'Hundreds' may already have new COVID-19 strain in the US, researchers claim

Volunteers in Russia's Sputnik V trials to no longer receive placebos: Report

After France reopens border, truckers scuffle with police in UK over COVID-19 test

Pfizer nears deal with Trump administration to provide more vaccine doses

China to fine restaurants for promoting overeating under anti-food waste campaign

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Watch: UK records highest daily COVID-19 spike, reported 36,804 new infections

