As Trump rejects COVID-19 stimulus package, US orders another 100 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses

As President Trump rejected a $900 billion bipartisan COVID-19 stimulus package, the number of infected cases due to the virus in America rose to over 18.2 million.

Watch:

The US President had said the package was "a disgrace" as he asked Congress to amend the bill and increase the "ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple."

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and just send me a suitable bill," Trump said.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the virus with over 322,8400 fatalities. As the number of cases grows, the Trump administration ordered additional 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Meanwhile, president-elect Joe Biden said he will ask Congress for another COVID-19 relief bill when he takes office. "There's a clear understanding that these issues go beyond any ideology. People are desperately hurting and the Republicans are hurting as badly as Democrats," Biden asserted.

"Congress did its job this week. And I can and I must ask them to do it again next year," Biden said, adding,"this bill is just a first step -- a down payment -- on addressing the crisis we're in. We have a lot more work to do."

"This is life and death. That's why I believe we'll get it done."

"We need to work in a bipartisan way," he said, adding: "That's the only way we're going to get through this."

The US government has now ordered 400 million doses of the vaccine -- half from Pfizer-BioNTech and half from Moderna.

The US department said: "Under the terms of the agreement, Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30, 2021, with the balance of the 100 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31, 2021," adding,"also includes options for an additional 400 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine."

The US government intends to first vaccinate frontline essential workers including teachers, grocery store employees and police including people 75 and older.

Health secretary Alex Azar said: "This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021."