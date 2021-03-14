Top 10 world news today: US attacks Chinese companies, Sri Lanka warns Amazon, and more

After sending a warning to China, Sri Lanka has asked retail giant Amazon to take down bikinis, briefs and doormats featuring the nation's lion flag from its site. Meanwhile, in the west, the has the US has also labelled Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, as national security threats.

US designates five Chinese companies as security threats

In light of the worsening relations between the United States and China, Washington has labeled Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, as national security threats.

Sri Lanka tells Amazon to remove bikinis, doormats featuring its lion flag

Several Chinese vendors on Amazon were offering the non-slip doormat at prices ranging from $10 to $24, and the lion-printed briefs and bikini from $9.20 to $17.30.

US calls on Russia to end persecution of independent voices

Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for an end to the 'persecution of independent voices'.

Pope says 10th anniversary of Syrian war must speed up peace efforts

In mid-March, 2011, peaceful pro-democracy protests snowballed into a bloody conflict that sucked in major world powers.

Beds' shortage forces France to evacuate over 100 COVID patients from Paris

Coronavirus hospitals in Paris are running up to their full capacity, leading to a massive shortage of beds, especially in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hindus 'pardon' mob accused of vandalising temple in Pakistan

The local clerics and members of the Hindu community held a meeting on Saturday to resolve the dispute.

Google collects data in incognito mode, consumers allege in lawsuit

It has been revealed that Google secretly scoops out users' data, even in the incognito mode, defying the basic idea of this model.

This planet is hotter than 80 per cent of stars in the universe

Can you imagine a space body almost hot as our Sun all the while being a 'planet'? Well, there are such planets.

Ireland suspends use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

This decision has been taken after there were several reported cases of blood clots being formed in people who took a shot of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine.

Protesters attack Iran coastguard base, several persons wounded

As per the reports, the clash erupted after a young man was killed in a confrontation between the coastguard and fuel smugglers.