US designates five Chinese companies as security threats 

In light of the worsening relations between the United States and China, Washington has labeled Chinese tech companies, including Huawei, as national security threats.

"The (US) Federal Communications Commission's Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau today released a list of communications equipment and services that have been deemed a threat to national security... The list includes five Chinese companies that produce telecommunications equipment and services that have been found to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security or the security and safety of US persons," the FCC said in a statement on Friday.

President Joe Biden may be continuing his predecessor's hardline stance against China's growing technological dominance. The companies include Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, along with ZTE, Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology.

"This list is a big step toward renewing trust in our communications networks Americans are relying on our networks more than ever to work, go to school, or access healthcare, and we need to trust that these communications are safe and secure," FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement.

"This list provides meaningful guidance that will ensure that as next-generation networks are built across the country, they do not repeat the mistakes of the past or use equipment or services that will pose a threat to US national security or the security and safety of Americans," she added.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the designation came atop a number of moves Washington made against Huawei during the Trump administration, including banning US firms from using the company's technology to build wireless networks and placing the company on an entity list that prevents it from procuring US technology without government approval.

(With inputs from agencies)