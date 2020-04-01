Top 10 world news today: UN warns of global instability, Wimbledon canceled and more

UN warns of global instability and conflict as death toll rises to 43,291

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that coronavirus pandemic is the worst global crisis since World War II and it could trigger conflicts around the world.

Will coronavirus outbreak force a postponement of US Presidential elections?



The Wuhan coronavirus is threatening the fundamentals of the US Presidential election process.

Spain death toll hits 9,053 as virus cases pass 100,000



Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 9,053 lives and the number of confirmed cases reaching 102,136.

Wimbledon cancelled for 1st time since WWII because of COVID-19 pandemic



Wimbledon was canceled on Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, the first time since World War II that the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament won't be played.