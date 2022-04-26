Top 10 world news today: UN team arrives in China to probe Uyghur genocide, and more

A UN team is in China ahead of a visit to Xinjiang to prepare for the long-awaited inspection by the UN human rights commissioner, which is set to take place next month. The Balochistan Liberation Army's Majeed Brigade has claimed responsibility for today's suicide attack at Karachi University, which killed three Chinese nationals.

Uyghur genocide: UN team arrives in China ahead of visit by human rights chief

According to the South China Morning Post, the delegation was quarantined in Guangzhou before travelling to Xinjiang.

Baloch group claims Pak suicide blast carried out by woman, 3 Chinese killed

The suicide attack, according to the group's spokesperson, was carried out by a female suicide bomber named Shari Baloch.

China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Musk's Tesla

Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson of the Chinese foreign ministry, on Tuesday (April 26) dismissed speculation that the country may try to influence Twitter through Tesla.

United Kingdom's defence ministry investigating Russian hack targeting its army recruits

The United Kingdom's defence ministry said on Tuesday (April 26) that it is probing a Russian hack that is targeting its army recruits.

'Only a handful of people' have seen China-Solomons deal, says US

A high-level delegation of US officials visited the Solomon Islands for talks with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and as per reports, they are convinced "only a handful of people in a very small circle" have seen the final version of its new security deal with China.

Elon Musk buys Twitter, here are other biggest-ever tech acquisitions so far

The acquisition of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk is the talk of the town right now. The social media giant will soon be taken over by the Tesla CEO who himself is an avid tweeter. The company appeared to resist Musk's attempts initially but after considering the offer, entered into an agreement with him.

How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy Conservative lawmakers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced stinging criticism from his own Conservative MPs and the embarrassing prospect of a probe into whether he lied to parliament over the "Partygate" scandal.

North Korea’s founding anniversary parade displays ICBM and vows to expand its nuclear arsenal

North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other weapons, state media reported on Tuesday.

From Unilever to Nestle: Here's how much palm oil companies use as Indonesia imposes a ban on it

Indonesia has imposed a ban on palm oil exports. The shocking decision has sparked alarm among major importers of the cooking medium.

'Keep going': France's Sister Andre becomes world's oldest person after death of Japan's Tanaka

France's Sister Andre, also known as Lucile Randon, has become the world's oldest person following the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka.