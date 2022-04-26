'Only a handful of people' have seen China-Solomons deal, says US

A high-level delegation of US officials visited the Solomon Islands for talks with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and as per reports, they are convinced "only a handful of people in a very small circle" have seen the final version of its new security deal with China.

The delegation arrived in the Pacific nation last Friday and three days after that, Beijing announced the deal had been signed.

Concerns have been raised by the United States and its allies after China said it signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands earlier this month.

The move prompted questions, what will happen next? As it is said that the apparently controversial pact would significantly extend China's military reach in the region.

Significantly, a draft version of the pact leaked on social media in March. It led to lobbying by US and Australia, who are considered longtime Solomons' allies. For a long time, the allies have feared an expansion of Chinese military reach in the region.

On being about the same, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink on Tuesday said: "I think it's clear that only a handful of people in a very small circle have seen this agreement."

Kritenbrink was quizzed about whether the delegation had asked to see the deal during talks with Sogavare. As reported by the AFP agency, he further added that it was a source of concern that Sogavare had stated publicly he would "only share the details with China's permission".

Kritenbrink was critical of the "complete lack of transparency behind this agreement", saying other Pacific nations as well as "friends inside the Solomon Islands" were similarly concerned the deal had been inked behind closed doors.

"What precisely are the motivations behind the agreement? What exactly are China's objectives?" Kritenbrink asked.

"I think they are completely unclear, because this agreement has not been scrutinised, or viewed, or subject to any kind of consultation or approval process by anyone else," he added.

Meanwhile, PM Sogavare told a visiting Japanese delegation on Tuesday (April 26) that he had no intention of allowing China to build military bases in his country.

