Watch: Police officer risks life to save baby stuck at burning apartment in US

A police officer in Florida risked his life to save a baby that was stuck on a balcony of a third-story apartment after it caught fire.

The netizens were all in praise of the officer after a video of the dramatic incident went viral. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the scene was captured on the deputy's body camera.

The video posted online appears to show Puzynski telling the woman “hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming,” as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him

“Please, come get me,” she pleads afterwards.

The police got a call around 4.15 am about a baby and her mother trying to escape the blaze at the Isles at East Millenia complex, officials said in a news release.

After spotting the mother-daughter duo stuck on the third floor of the engulfed apartment, the deputy immediately scaled the second-floor balcony, grabbed the child and passed her down to other deputies on the ground.

“Just before climbing up the building, Deputy Puzynski took off his heavy outer ballistic vest - which his camera is attached to - to make it easier for him to climb. It’s an amazing twist of fate that the camera was able to capture what happened next,” the release said.

Sharing his experience with CNN affiliate WKMG, Puzynski said, “When I got here, we saw the building fully engulfed. It was chaos everywhere.”

“Afterwards when the mom came and found me, she actually gave me a hug, so it was rewarding,” he said.

“It’s a different feeling. Some nights you go home, and you don’t really know if you’ve made a difference, but in situations like this you feel it,” he added.

After ensuring the baby’s safety, the police officers on the ground rescued the mother and grandmother using a ladder.

No casualties were reported from the scene and no deputies were injured during the blaze, officials said.

