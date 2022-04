Violating interests of North Korea might result in unexpected second mission

"The nuclear forces of our Republic should be fully prepared to fulfil their responsible mission and put their unique deterrent in motion at any time," Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.

The fundamental mission of the North's nuclear force is to deter war, but its use "can never be confined to the single mission," he added.

"If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission," Kim said.



(Photograph:Reuters)