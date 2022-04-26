How UK PM Johnson could be ousted by unhappy Conservative lawmakers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced stinging criticism from his own Conservative MPs and the embarrassing prospect of a probe into whether he lied to parliament over the "Partygate" scandal.

Lawmakers agreed to launch an investigation by a parliamentary committee into his past denials to the House of Commons of lockdown lawbreaking in Downing Street that caused widespread public anger.

Under the code for ministers, misleading parliament is ordinarily a resigning matter but a bullish Johnson, on a two-day trip to India, insisted he was not going anywhere.

The investigation by parliament's privileges committee will begin once London police have finished their own probe and an internal report on the scandal is published in full.

Below is an explanation of how Johnson could face the challenge of a no-confidence vote among Conservative Party lawmakers under its rules: