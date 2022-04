Indonesia has imposed a ban on palm oil exports. The shocking decision has sparked alarm among major importers of the cooking medium.

The global edible oils markets have already reached record high prices this year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Palm oil is the world's most widely used vegetable oil and is used in the manufacture of many products including biscuits, margarine, laundry detergents, and chocolate.

Here is a summary of how much palm oil companies use: