Top 10 world news today: UK authorises Pfizer vaccine for use, Japan promises free inoculation for all, and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 02, 2020, 07.11 PM(IST)

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest world stories of the day

Top 10 world news today: From United Kingdom's emergency use authorisation approval for Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to Japan's promise to inoculate all its citizens for free, we have all the big stories from today. Click on the headline to read the full story.

UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for general use

Pfizer

Joshua Wong, other Hong Kong activists to be sentenced for taking part in protests

Wong

Court hearing begins in sexual harassment case marking China's MeToo movement

aa

US CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

a

Thai PM acquitted of ethics breach, wins crucial legal battle

Thailand

Japan approves free COVID-19 vaccines to all its residents

coronavirus

After UK approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, EU warns against rushed authorisation

Pfizer

Don't do that: EU member states to Brexit negotiator on rushing a deal with Britain

Brexit

'Not how we do things': British PM Boris Johnson on rumours of compulsory vaccination

corona

Watch: 'Galwan incident planned by Chinese govt in June 2020', says Top US panel

 

Read in App