Top 10 world news today: UK authorises Pfizer vaccine for use, Japan promises free inoculation for all, and more

UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for general use

Joshua Wong, other Hong Kong activists to be sentenced for taking part in protests

Court hearing begins in sexual harassment case marking China's MeToo movement

US CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

Thai PM acquitted of ethics breach, wins crucial legal battle

Japan approves free COVID-19 vaccines to all its residents

After UK approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, EU warns against rushed authorisation

Don't do that: EU member states to Brexit negotiator on rushing a deal with Britain

'Not how we do things': British PM Boris Johnson on rumours of compulsory vaccination

Watch: 'Galwan incident planned by Chinese govt in June 2020', says Top US panel