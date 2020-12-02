After UK approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, EU warns against rushed authorisation

After the United Kingdom approved an emergency authorisation request for the general use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, the drug regulator of the European Union claimed that a longer process to ascertain the safety of vaccines is required.

It added that their approval process, which takes longer, is safer than the emergency use authorisation route taken by the UK. The European Medicines Agency said - “EMA considers that the conditional marketing authorisation is the most appropriate regulatory mechanism for use in the current pandemic emergency."

It added that conditional authorisation leaves room for more evidence based roll out, and leaves space for more checks of the safety imbued in the vaccines, as opposed to the emergency process chosen by Britain.

On Tuesday, the EMA had said that it will decide whether to authorise Pfizer’s vaccine or not by December 29 after taking into account safety and feasibility.

On Wednesday, Britain became the world’s first to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine for COVID-19, which is set to be rolled out starting next week.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use," the British department of health said in a statement.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week," the statement added.

People working in care home residents, along with health care workers and residents will be prioritised for the shot. Responding to the approval, Pfizer announced that Britain’s authorisation for emergency use is historic in the fight against coronavirus.