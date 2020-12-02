US CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to someone who is positive for COVID-19, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The updated guidelines will let people who have come in contact to someone infected with the coronavirus to end quarantine after 10 days, or seven days provided they receive a negative test result, the report said.

That's down from the 14-day period recommended since the onset of the pandemic.

The policy change has been discussed for some time, as scientists have studied the incubation period for the virus. It was discussed Tuesday at a White House coronavirus task force meeting.